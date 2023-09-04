By euronews

Invasive alien species, introduced by man, are spreading more and more rapidly around the world, causing enormous damage, according to a report by the UN published Monday.

The IPBES, nicknamed the IPCC for biodiversity, says it's a tidal wave that humanity has so far proved relatively powerless to stem.

Asian hornets, American crayfish, ragweed, Japanese knotweed, cute squirrels and raccoons: invaders are proliferating, encouraged by globalisation and climate change, ravaging crops and forests, spreading disease and threatening the quality of life on Earth.

Our journalists are working on this story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.