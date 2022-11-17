When the Hindu Temple in Dubai recently opened its doors, it quickly became a spiritual hub for all faiths, and one which houses the many faces of divinity. The contemporary temple houses 16 deities as well as the Sikh holy scripture of Guru Granth Sahib.

Among the official guests at the opening in Dubai was Sunjay Sudhir, the Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates.

“[It's] a wonderful new development. The opening of this new temple in Dubai means so much to the Indian community”, Mr Sudhir told Euronews.

"This temple in particular, [is] such a beautiful aesthetic temple, which is in itself a work of art”, he added.

The Hindu Temple in Dubai Euronews

Sunjay Sudhir has been the Ambassador of India to the UAE for one year, and while in office, he has seen a comprehensive partnership agreement signed between the two nations.

“For India, it is the first CEPA we have signed in the last ten years”, he told Euronews.

“Our leaders also released the vision document… a road map for the future on how they would like this relationship to progress”.

"[The] UAE and India both feel it is a strong conviction that both are integral to each other's future and therefore the countries click together so well" Sunjay Sudhir India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates

The vision includes renewables, fintech, health, cooperation, and energy security cooperation in the investment arena.

“So much funding has gone from the UAE into Indian start-ups, and today we have about 107 unicorns (privately held start-up companies valued at over US$1 billion) already in India. Many of these unicorns are funded by the UAE", Sunjay Sudhir revealed.

"So [the] UAE and India both feel it is a strong conviction that both are integral to each other's future and therefore the countries click together so well. The people also click together”, he added.

India in UAE

Sunjay Sudhir's career started around 30 years ago in Egypt, where he did language training in Arabic, followed by another posting to Syria and back to Delhi.

After that, he moved on to Sri Lanka, then Geneva. This was followed by Sydney, after which he became Ambassador in the Maldives and now the UAE.

“It's quite a crisscrossing of the globe and very different kinds of roles, but all the same, very enriching, very, very enriching for me because the canvas has been so wide and so colourful”, he stated.

“It was only after coming [to the UAE] and being a part of this relationship and being entrusted with the responsibility of running the relationship as an ambassador of India, that I realised there is so much more to do because everybody here is so open, both here as well as in India".

"So much is happening. And I realise the sky is the limit here”.