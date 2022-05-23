English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine live: Global refugee population tops 100m for the first time, according to UNHRC
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 23rd – Morning
Updated: 23/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
world news
Belarusian volunteers join Ukraine's foreign legion as the war passes the three-month mark
no comment
Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned
Moldova
Moldovan winemakers look to EU after sales to Russia and Ukraine decline
no comment
Turtles freed in Tunisia with tracking monitor
Switzerland
Davos 2022: What to expect from the World Economic Forum's most consequential meeting in 50 years
Ukraine
Russia intensifies its Donbas offensive as Poland's Duda visits Kyiv
Spain
Spain endures record heatwave as May to become hottest month of the century
no comment
Priest holds mass in basement of Ukraine church amid sounds of Russian shelling
Green News
Is this elephant being ‘illegally imprisoned’? New York’s top court will decide
Australia
Labor topples conservatives in Australia as Anthony Albanese elected 31st PM
