English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Hacker Hunter Next Level
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Inspire Saudi
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Civilians reportedly leave steel plant in Mariupol
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 1st – Midday
Updated: 01/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
USA
Biden attends first White House correspondents' dinner since pandemic
no comment
Thai province holds rocket-firing competition
Eco-Innovation
Human urine could be an effective and less polluting crop fertiliser
Ukraine
Ukraine war live updates: Civilians reportedly leave steel plant in Mariupol
no comment
Lantern parade takes place in Seoul to celebrate Buddha's birthday
Ukraine
US, France continue to pledge military support and aid for Ukraine
no comment
Massive tornado sweeps over Andover, Kansas
Netherlands
Chaos at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to staff shortages and number of passengers
no comment
Kharkiv residents taking shelter in the city's metro
no comment
'One for all and all for one': solidarity in Ukrainian town after rocket strike
Latest video
Biden attends first White House correspondents' dinner since pandemic
Thai province holds rocket-firing competition
Human urine could be an effective and less polluting crop fertiliser
Ukraine war live updates: Civilians reportedly leave steel plant in Mariupol
Lantern parade takes place in Seoul to celebrate Buddha's birthday
US, France continue to pledge military support and aid for Ukraine
Massive tornado sweeps over Andover, Kansas
Chaos at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to staff shortages and number of passengers
Kharkiv residents taking shelter in the city's metro
'One for all and all for one': solidarity in Ukrainian town after rocket strike