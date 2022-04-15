English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Moscow vows more missile strikes on Kyiv 'in response to attacks'
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 15th – Midday
Updated: 15/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Protest in Durban after flooding cuts water and power
no comment
Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem
Nature
Watch meerkats and gorillas eggsploring their Easter treats at London Zoo
Ukraine
We should be proud of survivng 50 days of war, Zelenskyy tells Ukrainians
World
Angola sets its sights on the global coffee market
See
Meet the French street artist spraying the walls of Kyiv in support of Ukraine
Israel
Clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque leave 150 injured
Conscious Travel
Take remote working to the next level with this Bali coworking camp
target
Digital government: the impact of digitalisation on citizens' well-being
no comment
World-famous Turkish dish kebab attempted to be sent into space
Latest video
Protest in Durban after flooding cuts water and power
Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem
Watch meerkats and gorillas eggsploring their Easter treats at London Zoo
We should be proud of survivng 50 days of war, Zelenskyy tells Ukrainians
Angola sets its sights on the global coffee market
Meet the French street artist spraying the walls of Kyiv in support of Ukraine
Clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque leave 150 injured
Take remote working to the next level with this Bali coworking camp
Digital government: the impact of digitalisation on citizens' well-being
World-famous Turkish dish kebab attempted to be sent into space