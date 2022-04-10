English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 10th – Midday
Updated: 10/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Christian faithful celebrate Palm Sunday at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre Church
no comment
France elections begin in various parts of the globe
Ukraine
UK points to mounting Russian losses, as Boris Johnson promises more military aid for Kyiv
Vatican
Pope Francis calls for "Easter truce" in Ukraine in Palm Sunday address
France
France goes to the polls in presidential election
Pakistan
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote
world news
First all-private astronaut crew arrives at ISS
no comment
First private mission docks at International Space Station
world news
Palestinian militant killed by Israeli forces in operation at Tel Aviv gunman's home
no comment
Search in Borodyanka town near Kyiv
