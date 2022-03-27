A group of around 150 Russians living in Cyprus, along with Cypriots, took to the streets to show support for their country on Saturday, at the central Foinikoudes area in the coastal city of Larnaca.

They chanted slogans such as 'Down with NATO', 'Russian we are at your side' and 'Russia save the planet', also claiming media misinformation and propaganda about the war and "Ukrainian crimes in the Donbass area."

The protest was organised by the Russian Compatriots of Cyprus Coordination Council.