English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Russia claims first use of hypersonic missile while combat in Mariupol intensifies
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 19th – Midday
Updated: 19/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Hungary
Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine get help and support in Budapest
Bulgaria
Bulgaria's former PM Boyko Borissov released from detention
Living
Want to reduce your bills? These are the easiest ways to turn your house into an eco home
The Cube
Ukraine shows 'racial disparity' of Europe's attitude to refugees, says Syrian
Russia
Putin broadcast interrupted at flag-waving rally in Moscow
Russia
Putin's rhetoric now more virulent amid Ukraine war, says expert
no comment
Blue and yellow "Peace Bread" raises funds for Ukrainian refugees
no comment
Speed skater Kjeld Nuis cracks 100 km/h barrier in Norway
See
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin to 'stop this war' in viral video to the Russian people
Nature
This tiger family is starting a new life after 15 years living in a train carriage
Latest video
Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine get help and support in Budapest
Bulgaria's former PM Boyko Borissov released from detention
Want to reduce your bills? These are the easiest ways to turn your house into an eco home
Ukraine shows 'racial disparity' of Europe's attitude to refugees, says Syrian
Putin broadcast interrupted at flag-waving rally in Moscow
Putin's rhetoric now more virulent amid Ukraine war, says expert
Blue and yellow "Peace Bread" raises funds for Ukrainian refugees
Speed skater Kjeld Nuis cracks 100 km/h barrier in Norway
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin to 'stop this war' in viral video to the Russian people
This tiger family is starting a new life after 15 years living in a train carriage