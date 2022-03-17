English
Ukraine war: First survivors begin emerging after Mariupol theatre bombing
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 17th – Midday
Updated: 17/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
no comment
Dublin's first St Patrick's Day parade since 2019 begins
no comment
Japan residents deal with earthquake aftermath
Taste
How are Russian food businesses in the U.S. being affected by Putin's war?
See
Putin mocked in life-sized sculpture at Valencia's Fallas Festival
See
Largest ever retrospective of Ai Weiwei's work opens in Vienna
USA
Kremlin anger after Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal'
no comment
Across Ukraine, a moment of silence at railway stations
Ukraine
'I knew it was the last lunch': One refugee's final day in Kyiv
Europe Decoded
Russia claims it has made first debt payment and avoided a default
See
The Art of Menswear: V&A's first male fashion exhibition
Dublin's first St Patrick's Day parade since 2019 begins
Japan residents deal with earthquake aftermath
How are Russian food businesses in the U.S. being affected by Putin's war?
Putin mocked in life-sized sculpture at Valencia's Fallas Festival
Largest ever retrospective of Ai Weiwei's work opens in Vienna
Kremlin anger after Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal'
Across Ukraine, a moment of silence at railway stations
'I knew it was the last lunch': One refugee's final day in Kyiv
Russia claims it has made first debt payment and avoided a default
The Art of Menswear: V&A's first male fashion exhibition