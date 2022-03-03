English
Ukraine war: Russian forces take Kherson but Zelenskyy says resistance is working
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 3rd – Midday
Updated: 03/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
no comment
Thousands in Barcelona and Munich rally in support of Ukraine
Ukraine's Kyiv Grand Ballet give emotional final performance of their French Swan Lake tour
Belarus
We're trying to stop Belarusian troops fighting in Ukraine, says opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya
Vladimir Putin wax statue removed from Grévin Museum in Paris after it was 'attacked'
no comment
Uruguayans rally for peace in front of Russian embassy in Montevideo
no comment
Dozens detained at anti-war rally in St. Petersburg
Russia
Ukraine war: Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from Beijing Paralympics
Ukraine
Ukrainian MP warns civilian death toll likely underestimated
Belgium
Belgian companies brace for tough times as sanctions begin to bite
Culture news
President Zelenskyy: The actor and comedian now playing the role of a lifetime
