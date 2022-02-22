English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Real Economy
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Putin orders Russian troops into eastern Ukraine to 'maintain peace'
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 22nd – Midday
Updated: 22/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Nature
Chile’s mysterious fish death phenomenon is perplexing scientists
no comment
Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalise abortion
Eco-Innovation
Drones are planting sunflowers on this modern farm in Australia
See
Meet the Venice velvet weavers, whose clients include Mariah Carey and the Vatican
world news
Live: Putin orders Russian troops into eastern Ukraine to 'maintain peace'
world news
EU and US promise more sanctions against Russia as Putin recognises breakaway republics in Ukraine
no comment
The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption
focus
STEM pioneers: the UAE women empowering the Middle East
focus
Relationship reboot: EU-AU summit ends on positive note despite vaccine difference
Biztech news
Victim of its own success? Donald Trump's Truth Social tops downloads but is beset by tech issues
Latest video
Chile’s mysterious fish death phenomenon is perplexing scientists
Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalise abortion
Drones are planting sunflowers on this modern farm in Australia
Meet the Venice velvet weavers, whose clients include Mariah Carey and the Vatican
Live: Putin orders Russian troops into eastern Ukraine to 'maintain peace'
EU and US promise more sanctions against Russia as Putin recognises breakaway republics in Ukraine
The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption
STEM pioneers: the UAE women empowering the Middle East
Relationship reboot: EU-AU summit ends on positive note despite vaccine difference
Victim of its own success? Donald Trump's Truth Social tops downloads but is beset by tech issues