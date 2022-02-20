English
Latest Live Coverage
Euronews Debates | The South Africa perspective: Can the EU & Africa reboot their relationship?
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 20th – Morning
Updated: 20/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Sport
First-ever golds for Pacut and Sulamanidze on final day in Tel Aviv
Belarus
Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya: 'Democratic world must show its teeth' over Belarus
no comment
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
no comment
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
no comment
Fires rage out of control in Argentina
no comment
Israeli police scatter Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem
Ukraine
Ukraine separatists mobilise troops as clashes intensify amid Russia invasion fears
world news
Storm Eunice: At least 16 dead after gales sweep across northern Europe
Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelenskyy demands 'clear timetable' to join NATO and an 'end to appeasement' of Russia
Experiences
From the city to the slopes: Catching the slow train to the Alps
