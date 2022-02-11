Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 11th – Midday Updated: 11/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Switzerland votes on whether to become the first country to ban animal testing
Germany's top court won't temporarily block Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health and care workers
New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters continue their siege of parliament.
Montevideo Carnival returns after Covid cancels 2021
Ukraine crisis: Biden warns Americans to leave now as 'things could go crazy quickly'
Debunked: COVID-19 vaccines do not create variants of HIV/AIDS
London Police chief resigns following report into bullying, discrimination
What is it like to be a professional footballer during the pandemic?
Bulgaria: Honey pots form a candle crucifix.
Celebrating art and culture: Dubai’s Quoz Arts Fest