Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 10th – Evening Updated: 10/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
What is it like to be a professional footballer during the pandemic?
Bulgaria: Honey pots form a candle crucifix.
Celebrating art and culture: Dubai’s Quoz Arts Fest
'We are just tired': Belgian teachers protest working conditions and financial cuts
USA: teenagers rescued in the ice
Colombia: Refugee camp with over 1,000 indigenous people
Denmark: Exhibit explores 150 years of female art history
Indonesian war of independence explored in new Amsterdam exhibition
Inflation in eurozone forecast to hit 4.8% amid soaring energy prices
Clashes and arrests as New Zealand police clear Covid protest.