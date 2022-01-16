Top News Stories Today Top news stories today | January 16th – Evening Updated: 16/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Group arrested in Poland is accused of multi-million-euro migrant trafficking operation
'Deeply disappointed': Djokovic leaves Australia after losing final visa appeal
Hundreds take part in 'Kill the Bill' protest in London
Sweden redeploys troops to the island of Gotland near Russia
Nurse arrested in Italy after 'faking COVID vaccinations'
Hundreds protest against potential lithium mining in Serbia
Britain's opposition leader urges Boris Johnson to resign
Leftist Christiane Taubira confirms she will run for French presidency
Kosovo stops Serbian trucks carrying ballot papers at border
Thieves loot goods trains in Los Angeles with impunity