Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 31st – Morning edition Updated: 31/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
2021 Year in Review: From Eriksen's recovery to the European Super League
Georgia's ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili transferred back to prison
Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz 'to work for US Thiel Capital', local media say
Desmond Tutu's coffin laid to rest in St George's Cathedral
Meet the Russian artist creating uniquely Lenin-inspired skull beads
Sudanese brave lockdown to keep up anti-coup protests
Italy's 2021 year in review: What do Italians think of the 'Draghi effect'?
Fire damages Australia's Old Parliament House
Dutch zoo celebrates birth of 'vulnerable' manatee
Mummified face of 3000-year-old pharaoh Amenhotep I unwrapped using state-of-the-art technology