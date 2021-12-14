Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 14th – Midday edition Updated: 14/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Festive kayaks in Santa Lucia procession on Copenhagen canals
Frank Sinatra honored with statue in his Hoboken, New Jersey hometown
Seven dead after migrant-carrying vehicle flees police check and slams into shop
EU sanctions Russia's Wagner Group over human rights abuse claims
'Dumbfounded’ driver discovers you can play games while driving the Tesla Model 3
Watch incredible footage of a wingsuiter flying into an active volcano
Dutch cannabis cafes see rise in business during COVID-19 pandemic
Meet the men sparking the beatboxing revolution in Kashmir
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte set to reveal plans for new government
Inside the exhibition retracing three centuries of Russian Christmas traditions