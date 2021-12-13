Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 13th – Midday edition Updated: 13/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Santa Lucia light celebration performed at a swimming pool in Stockholm
A trip back in time: Bulgaria's Rila Monastery
Lights dazzle in swimming pool to celebrate festive Santa Lucia Day in Sweden
Norway's Magnus Carlsen takes home fifth World Chess Championship title
Brazil introduces new COVID-19 measures for international travellers
Kyoto entertainers perform New Year greeting ritual
Ash cleanup operation on La Palma
Colombian mariachis react to the death of musician Vicente Fernández
Thousands in poverty protest in Turkey as lira hits record lows
Macron meets political adversary Orban ahead of France's EU presidency