Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | November 30th – Evening edition Updated: 30/11/2021
Saint Petersburg turns white after a night of heavy snowfall
Artist Josephine Baker honoured at France's Pantheon
'Botto', the robot creating works of art, makes its first million at auction
India's all-female rainforest team take on cobras to protect biodiversity
Thirty white rhinos flown out in Boeing 747 to resettle in Rwanda
La Palma: Authorities urge people to wear masks due to toxic gas
Terrified looking ancient mummy discovered by archeologists in Peru
Is a European "eel deal" the only way to save this endangered species?
Madrid monk's 60-year 'scrap cathedral' project lives on after his death
Russian military build-up and Belarus border crisis are 'absolutely connected', says Ukrainian PM