Protesters in French overseas territories in the Carribean opposing measures to limit the Covid epidemic clashed again with security forces as the Paris government vowed to reimpose order.Hardline opponents of measures that include compulsory vaccination for healthworkers on the island of Guadeloupe maintained barricades including burning tires while while live rounds were used against police on Martinique.
More than 2,000 people protest against Covid-19 vaccine measures in Guadeloupe's capital Pointe-a-Pitre. The protests began more than a week ago.
The unrest comes at a sensitive moment in France's governance of its overseas territories, ahead of a third and final independence referendum in the Pacific territory of New Caledonia.
