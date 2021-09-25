BREAKING NEWS
German election: Watch our special debate show on the key issues ahead of Sunday's vote

By Euronews
Take a look at our special debate show ahead of Germany's election on Sunday.

It's the end of an era as Chancellor Angela Merkel bows out after 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.

On the panel were: Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, Romanian Renew Europe MEP Vlad Gheorghe and German Fridays for Future climate activist Carla Reemtsma.

