One child dies in suspected gas explosion in England

One child has died and four people were injured in a suspected gas explosion in northeastern England, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said that two houses in Heysham collapsed and another was badly damaged by the suspected gas explosion.

"Sadly, we can confirm a young child has died and four other people have been injured, two seriously," it added.

The explosion has been declared a major incident.

The Lancashire Fire Service had said earlier that 10 engines were sent to the scene with firefighters searching the collapsed property.

Electricity North West announced on Twitter that its engineers were removing supplies for safety.

"Given the nature of the incident we are unable to confirm how many properties will be affected or how long this will be for," it added.