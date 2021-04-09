A Kosovar restaurant owner is holding an unusual protest - setting mannequins instead of clients on the empty chairs of his closed restaurant.
Petrit Kllokoqi, the owner of Bagolina restaurant in the capital Pristina has filled his chairs with mannequins dressed as if to eat breakfast and lunch, complete with menus and bottles of wine.
Kllokoqi, who is the head of the Kosovar Association of Gastronomy, says he is holding the silent protest on behalf of all eateries.
The symbolic protest comes after the Kosovo government ruled to suspend in-house dining for 12 days, from April 7 to 18, to deal with a recent surge of virus infections.
Restaurants and cafes will be only allowed to offer takeaway, collection or drive through services.
More No Comment
New York exhibition celebrates Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama
Russian-US crew departs to ISS for six month mission
Police fire tear gas, arrest demonstrators against Monusco in DRC
Thousands evacuated following flash floods in Indonesia
Israelis stand silent as siren marks Holocaust Day
New York Philharmonic brings music back to Lincoln Center
Bolivia Polluted Lake Clean Up
Protesters hurl stones and petrol bombs in Northern Ireland
Chinese tech company develops robo dogs
Rwanda Genocide Anniversary
'Grim reaper' artist in Berlin protests Brazil virus stance
Candidate kicks off campaign in northern Mexico inside a coffin
Yemen gravediggers, bulldozer struggle against Covid
Statue, murals and mosaics honour Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, first human in space
Italian business owners protests over virus measures