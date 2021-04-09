A Kosovar restaurant owner is holding an unusual protest - setting mannequins instead of clients on the empty chairs of his closed restaurant.

Petrit Kllokoqi, the owner of Bagolina restaurant in the capital Pristina has filled his chairs with mannequins dressed as if to eat breakfast and lunch, complete with menus and bottles of wine.

Kllokoqi, who is the head of the Kosovar Association of Gastronomy, says he is holding the silent protest on behalf of all eateries.

The symbolic protest comes after the Kosovo government ruled to suspend in-house dining for 12 days, from April 7 to 18, to deal with a recent surge of virus infections.

Restaurants and cafes will be only allowed to offer takeaway, collection or drive through services.