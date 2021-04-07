'Grim reaper' artist in Berlin protests Brazil virus stance

A Brazilian activist dressed as the grim reaper is taking to the dark streets of Berlin every night in a one-man protest against what he calls the "deadly health policies" pushed by his homeland's president in the coronavirus pandemic.
Multimedia artist Rafael Puetter, who has been in Berlin for five years and originally comes from Rio de Janeiro, made his nightly excursion in the small hours of Wednesday just as Brazil for the first time reported a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths exceeding 4,000.
