‘Farm to Fork’, a new Euronews’ series on how to make Europe’s food chain sustainable

'Farm to Fork' is a new Euronews’ mini-series focused on Europe’s green transformation of its food production, distribution and consumption systems.

In the course of eight episodes, we will travel around the continent to showcase inspiring initiatives and success stories. From farmers and food companies to consumers, you will meet people who are changing their habits and way of life to make food chains healthier, fairer and more sustainable. Pesticides, animal welfare and food labelling are some of the topics we will be covering.

‘Farm to Fork’ is produced in partnership with the European Commission. The Farm to Fork strategy is at the heart of the European Green Deal.