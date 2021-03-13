Formula One commentator Murray Walker dies aged 97

Murray Walker, the British commentator who was the voice of Formula One, has died at the age of 97.

His broadcasting career spanned decades and he was well known to the British public as the commentator for the BBC and ITV during his career.

His death was announced on Saturday in a statement from the British Racing Drivers' Club.

"It’s with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate Member Murray Walker OBE," the club said on social media.

They said he was "a friend, a true motorsport legend, the nations favourite commentator and a contagious smile."

Formula One tweeted that they were "immensely sad to hear that Murray Walker has passed away."

"His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world. He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed," they tweeted.

He had retired as a full-time commentator in 2001 after the United States Grand Prix in Indianapolis. Walker was born in 1923 in Birmingham, England.