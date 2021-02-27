Millions of people have taken part in a 45-day Hindu bathing festival in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj.

Pilgrims attending the annual Magh Mela offer prayers and enter the holy waters where the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers meet.

They bathe at Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers, on certain days considered to be auspicious in the belief they will be cleansed of all sins.

In Hinduism, this period is called Kalpvas and the devotees who choose to stay for the entire time are known as Kalpvasis.