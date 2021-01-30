Marseille game postponed after angry fans march to training ground

The French league postponed Marseille's home game against Rennes just three hours before kickoff on Saturday after angry Marseille fans marched to the club's training complex to protest its poor showing.

No new date was set for the match but the team's next home game will be closely watched as it's against rival Paris Saint-Germain next weekend.

French local news reports showed a tree burning outside the entrance to training complex La Commanderie.

A photo taken by sports newspaper L'Equipe showed a tag calling for the seventh-place club's president to leave.

The latest incident comes nine days after fans turned on the players at Stade Velodrome — around 13 kilometres from the training complex — before a home game against Lens, which Marseille lost 1-0.

One of Marseille’s several supporters’ groups managed to write “You Are Disgusting” in big letters on the seats in what is usually their section of the stadium. Another banner read “You Bring Shame On Us”.

Marseille is the only French side to have won the Champions League, in 1993, but the southern seaport club arguably has the most volatile and demanding fans in France.

The team has lost its last four games in all competitions, and on Friday coach Andre Villas-Boas said he expects to leave at the end of the season.

Scheduling games could get tricky for Marseille, given it will have played two games fewer than most other teams in the league.