La Scala's dreamlike night

A dreamlike night...

The unusual new season opening of Milan's famed La Scala reunitedsome of the most extraordinary artists of our time.

The glamorous gala was broadcast around the world with the theme: “A riveder le stelle”:

“To see the stars again.”

“It is a unique, unique opening of La Scala,” explains tenor, Plácido Domingo.

Soprano, Sonya Yoncheva, agrees:

“It's incredibly symbolic and not only for me, but I think for all of us artists.”

“You have the sensation of being part of something extraordinary,” says tenor, Benjamin Bernheim.

Tenor, Juan Diego Flórez, described it as "so emotional, it feels like a big family. It's amazing.”

“A riveder la stelle symbolises that opera cannot stop, culture cannot stop, it continues. And that people need culture in order to feel better, to be better, to look forward to the future.”

“I always wanted to sing La Mamma Morta and I should say a little secret: This gala is the first time I get to sing this aria,” says Yoncheva.

“It's not only about death, but it's also about love. And to love is bigger than anything is bigger than life, so you know this message was really something I believe in.”

For Plácido Domingo made his debut at la Scala 51 years ago. "It is magic because in every corner, you know, who has been here, Rossini, Donizetti Verdi.“

Likewise for Benjamin Bernheim his "first memory of La Scala was something very very intense.”

“I felt the weight of the whole history of Milan's La Scala on my shoulders – when you step onto this stage, seeing the audience and this magnificent hall.”

Sonya Yoncheva says “let's not forget that what we do, it's not only a job we're having one of the greatest heritage ever. This is not only art, it's called our history. And we have to preserve it.”

Juan Diego Flórez has this message; for the world of music, that: "I will continue to fight, to continue singing and bringing this wonderful art to the world.”