We’re coming to the end of a very challenging year. The COVID-19 pandemic has rightly taken centre stage in 2020. But we’re also hearing that many consumers have started living more green lives this year. Step up the brands who are helping them to reduce their carbon footprint.

In this live debate, we’ll hear from professionals at the top of the sustainability game. They’ll tell us how they have adapted their brand strategies in response to worldwide lockdowns. The latest innovations they’re leveraging to deliver bigger and better. How they’re responding to what their customers want.

Come along to hear from people who are already on the journey to true sustainability, what they’ve learnt along the way, and how you can mirror their success.

Loading…

Join us for our live debate on Tuesday 15, December at 11:00 AM CET.