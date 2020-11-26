More than 55 million people in England have been banned from seeing family and friends indoors under a new lockdown system.

England will exit its second national lockdown on December 1 and return to a multi-tier system with restrictions imposed depending on the local area's epidemiological situation.

The government unveiled on Thursday its first map of restrictions with 99 per cent of the country's population falling under the two toughest tiers of measures.

London and Liverpool will be under Tier 2 restrictions while Manchester is in Tier 3.

The full list is available here.

The UK is Europe's hardest-hit country with more than 57,000 deaths and 2.3 million infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.