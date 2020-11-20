Do Hungarians approve of Budapest's veto of the EU's budget?

A majority of Hungarians aware of Budapest's move to veto the EU's €1.8 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery fund disagree with it, according to a Euronews-commissioned survey.

Hungary and Poland this week plunged the EU into crisis by blocking approval of the financial package.

They disagree with a new mechanism that will stop EU cash being given to a country if it fails to respect the rule of law.

Rule of law includes democratic values, human rights and the independence of the judiciary. It has been a regular source of dispute between Brussels and both countries. Some think Hungary and Poland are eroding key EU values.

The survey in Hungary was conducted on November 18 and 19, with 1,202 people participating via a mobile application.

Fifty-seven per cent of respondents that were aware of Hungary's veto disagreed with the decision and said it would isolate the country in the EU.

That represents 29% of total survey respondents: only around six-in-ten knew about Budapest's budget veto.