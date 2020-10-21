Dynamic new destination Dubai Future District is a place that mixes business with pleasure

A new business hub is forming in the heart of Dubai — but trade isn’t the only reason to visit Dubai Future District. It’s an epicentre of fine dining, with world-class restaurants, five-star rooftop pools and cultural landmarks, including the unmissable new Museum of the Future.

Dubai is always evolving. Bold and ambitious, it’s an emirate focused on the future and its newest neighbourhood is named accordingly. Dubai Future District incorporates Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), Dubai World Trade Centre and Emirates Towers District. The grouping defines Dubai’s incentivised business centres – but this dynamic new destination is one that knows how to mix business with pleasure.

Fun and Fine Dining in Dubai

With the opening of Gate Avenue mall, retail options are rising in Dubai Future District. The mall contains local designer stores, a kids’ play area, co-working spaces and South Market, a food hall with fashionable outlets, including Cereal Killer Café, which serves breakfast for lunch and dinner.

Amazonico

For business dining that ascends the ordinary, Dubai Future District boasts a concentration of exceptional restaurants. There are world-famous outlets with reservation waiting lists that need little introduction, including Zuma Dubai, LPM Dubai and Amazonico Dubai.

Then there are homegrown concepts that form an essential foodie to-do list when in the emirate. Mediterranean Boca is applauded for its efforts in sourcing produce from local fishermen and farmers. The tapas is seasoned with praise.

Boca

An oasis in this modern concrete business quarter, Gaia is a pretty Greek taverna that attracts royal patrons. The menu, crafted by charismatic Chef Izu Ani, is full of personality, transporting guests to holiday idylls with dishes such as mouth-watering watermelon and feta salad, scattered with almonds and wisps of fragrant basil and mint. The fish of the day is simply grilled in charcoal ovens and then drizzled with lemon oil.

Trèsind – a portmanteau of the French ‘very’ and ‘Indian’ – offers three experiences in the neighbourhood. Carnival by Trèsind puts the fun into fine dining, with blown soap bubbles part of the welcome ceremony and street food carts tucked in corners. Trèsind is a regal blue dining room serving classic Indian cuisine and Trèsind Studio is an exclusive dining room where Head Chef Himanshu Saini serves impeccable Michelin-standard tasting menus that some would argue are the finest in the city.

Rich in Art and Culture

DIFC’s Gate Village is home to renowned auction houses, including Dubai’s own Christie’s, and boutique galleries, such as Opera, specialising in affordable contemporary art with its ever-changing displays an ongoing attraction for avid window shoppers.

More temporary displays will soon appear in Summer Garden, the lofty, tree-filled atrium of new sculpted office tower, ICD Brookfield Place.

Containing seven floors of column-free exhibition and event space dedicated to future technologies and possibilities, the newest landmark to shape the skyline is the Museum of the Future. The first – opened in 1979 – was Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Tower. You’ll find it not only in Dubai Future District but also on AED100 notes. Put it all into perspective from Dubai Frame. Just 10 minutes away, it offers views of both New and Old Dubai.

Business Travel for Pleasure

Four Seasons DIFC is one of the area’s five-star hotels taking business travel to new heights. Sleep well and wake up with the peacocks, often seen strolling around the neighbourhood at dawn. Then start the new day with a swim. In Dubai, you’re never too far away from a glamourous rooftop pool and the one at the Four Seasons is an Instagram star thanks to its unusual glass sides.