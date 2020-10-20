Brussels has officially launched legal action against EU countries Cyprus and Malta over their "golden passport" schemes.

The schemes saw them grant nationality — and thereby freedom to move around the 27-member bloc — in exchange for money or investment.

They have deemed a violation of EU law and are said to "undermine the integrity of the status of EU citizenship".

The programme allowed non-Europeans to get a Cypriot passport for a minimum of €2.15 million by investing €2 million in real estate and donating €75,000 to the government's research and development fund, and €75,000 to the country's land development organisation.

Malta and Cyprus have been given two months to reply to the letters from the European Commission, notifying them infringement proceedings had been launched.

Cyprus says it will end its passport programme on November 1. But the commission says Nicosia intends to continue processing pending applications.

Last year, the EU warned that such passport schemes could help organised crime groups infiltrate the bloc and raised the risk of money laundering, corruption and tax evasion.

The warning was contained in an EU Commission report on the multi-billion-euro industry of so-called "investment migration".

"Golden passport" programmes gained traction in the EU following the economic and financial crash in 2008. Portugal was one of the first countries to use this so-called golden visas starting in 2012, followed by Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria.