With much of Europe now experiencing higher levels of COVID-19 infections than recorded in the spring, what impact is this having on deaths?

While fatalities from the disease were rising in mid-October in the likes of Germany, France, the UK and Spain, it is far off the levels seen earlier this year.

For instance, data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, shows there were 88 daily COVID-19 deaths reported by France on October 16.

But at the peak in early April, the country was registering more than 1,000 fatalities over a 24-hour period.