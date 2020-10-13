Virtual tours: See Europe’s top travel destinations without leaving your couch

In times where travel plans are hard to make, there are plenty of ways to see the world without leaving your home. Some of the most iconic European museums and travel destinations are inviting guests to take a virtual tour of their premises, enjoying the precious collections and sites for free, online. Here is a selecting of the European venues welcoming the guests virtually.

The Louvre

A digital stroll around the world’s largest art museum resembles an on-site experience: try not to lose track of time in the numerous galleries and corridors as you browse some of the world’s most precious pieces of art.

People walk by the Louvre Museum, in Paris Thibault Camus/AP Photo

The Eiffel Tower

A virtual trip to Paris can also take in one of the most famous landmarks. This immersive experience offers some breath-taking panoramas of Paris as well as an interactive history of the attraction.

The view from the third level and top of the Eiffel Tower of the Seine river and the north side of Paris Francois Mori/AP Photo

The Basílica de la Sagrada Família

This UNESCO World Heritage Site invites you to take full control of the virtual sightseeing tour available on its website. Choose the location inside and outside Sagrada Família and press the arrows to change your perspective. Feel free to keep on the accompanying soundtrack as you look around.

The tourists visit The Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona. Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Collections of the Prado Museum

The main Spanish national art museum, located in central Madrid, allows the exploration of its vast collection online. On top of this, virtual visitors can learn more about the restoration work in the multimedia section of its website.

Visitors attend the Prado museum in Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

The Rijksmuseum

The Dutch national museum offers users the chance to experience a multimedia tour through its mobile application.

Buckingham Palace

This iconic building and the official London residence of the Queen of the United Kingdom has opened its doors for online visitors. Discover the Throne room, Grand Staircase and White drawing-room without leaving your own living room.

General view of Buckingham Palace, in London, the UK Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo

Vatican Museums

The Vatican Museums are also offering you the chance to take a tour around their immense collections.

Notably, the Sistine Chapel which wasn't easy to get into even before the pandemic can now be admired as often and for as long as you like.

Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican Museum Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo

As unprecedented numbers of trips got cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 related restrictions, some countries are trying to keep the spirits of travellers high, by inviting them to have a little taste of their beauty online.

Austria

This East Alpine country offers some virtual tours and tips to experience its culture without leaving home.

Switzerland

It’s nearly impossible to take your eyes off aerial panoramic views of Switzerland's most picturesque sites, shot at different times throughout the year. Each video shows a small map graphics in the corner - to make it easier to find, once you decide to hit the road again.

People enjoy the nature during a beautiful day in the Vallon de Nant Natural Reserve, Canton Vaud, Switzerland Anthony Anex/AP

Norway

A collection of videos in so-called ‘slow-tv’ style on Norway’s official travel guide website take you on a slow virtual trip to the country’s most unexpected sites.