Eleven people killed in Czech Republic apartment building fire

At least 11 people have been killed in a fire in an apartment building in the northeastern Czech Republic, police and firefighters said Saturday.

Police said the fire hit the 11th floor of the 13-story building in the afternoon in the town of Bohumin.

Firefighters spokesman Lukas Popp told local media that six people, three adults and three children, were killed in an eleventh-floor apartment.

The other five died after they were trying to escape from the building ``in panic'' by jumping from its windows on the 12th floor, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told Czech public radio.

Hamacek said one firefighter suffered a serious injury.

The building belongs to Bohumin Town Hall.

Police say authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.