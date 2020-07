European Parliament President David Sassoli will make a statement on the conclusions of the EU summit that ended early on Tuesday.

EU leaders reached a landmark €1.82 trillion budget and COVID-19 recovery package early Tuesday morning.

The package includes jointly borrowing €750 billion that will be used as a recovery fund shared in the form of grants and loans.

Now the deal will have to pass the scrutiny of the European parliament, which will convene a special plenary session.