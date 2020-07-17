Police in Germany arrested a suspect accused of stealing officer's weapons on Friday, after a five-day manhunt in the Black Forest for a man nicknamed "Rambo".

The 31-year-old man, who has been named by police as Yves Rausch, allegedly disarmed four police officers and made off with their weapons last Sunday.

Police said in a statement on Friday that four firearms were seized during his capture.

“After several days of searching for Yves Rausch, who had gone underground in the woods around Oppenau, the police succeeded in making a provisional arrest of the 31-year-old,”police said.

The man was nicknamed "Rambo" after drawing similarities to a fictional Vietnamese War veteran who went on the run from police in the United States.

Rausch is thought to know the forest area well.

His capture comes after hundreds of police officers searched the forest for the last five days.

The suspect is said to have initially cooperated when he was approached by police on Sunday, before "massively threatening" them to put down their guns. This is when he disarmed four officers and fled into the forest with their weapons.

"Suddenly, and completely unexpectedly for the officers, he pulled out a firearm and threatened the investigators, leaving them no time to react to the dangerous situation," Offenburg police said.

No-one was injured in the exchange, which occurred around 30 kilometres from Germany’s border with France.