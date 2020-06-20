One man was arrested on Saturday evening following an incident of stabbing in the English city of Reading, police have confirmed.

Officers and other emergency services attended the scene in Forbury Gardens at around 19:00 BST.

"One man was arrested at the scene", Thames Valley Police said in a statement, adding that "a number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment."

Freelance journalist Claire Gould reported on Twitter that two air ambulances landed near the park.

A cordon is now in place and people are being urged to stay away from the area.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "deeply concerned".

"My thought are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene", she added.

Earlier in the day, a Black Lives Matter protest took place in Forbury Gardens.