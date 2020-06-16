British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic after UK researchers announced they had found the first drug to reduce deaths from the virus.

Johnson is to be accompanied at the pulpit by Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious disease at the University of Oxford and one of the Chief Investigators of the clinical trial into dexamethasone.

The cheap, widely available, the steroid was found to reduce deaths in COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen assistance by up to a third and is now to be used in the standard care for hospitalised patients in Britain, the government said on Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Social Care has announced that a further 233 people had died from COVID-19 in the UK over the previous 24 hours — a sharp rebound from the 38 fatalities recorded on Monday.

The death toll now stands at 41,969.

The number of confirmed cases has meanwhile risen by 1,279 to 298,136.