Santiago Calatrava: "I will work until the last day of my life"

He is the man behind the Turning Torso in Malmo and the forthcoming UAE Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. In this episode of Interview, Euronews' Jane Witherspoon speaks to renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, whose Museum of Tomorrow in Rio has been described as one of the best examples of sustainable architecture.

"We have to take care of the Earth because [it's] the only thing we have, isn't it? ......we have to try to deliver this Earth at least as good as we receive it to the next generation." Santiago Calatrava.

