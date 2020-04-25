Coronavirus: UK COVID-19 deaths pass 20,000

More than 20,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in British hospitals, authorities announced on Saturday (April 25).

Britain's Department of Health and Social Care said that a further 813 people had succumbed to the disease over the previous day, bringing the total death toll to 20,319.

The UK is only the fifth country to pass that macabre threshold after the US, Italy, Spain, and France but the real death toll is likely to be much higher as UK authorities only report deaths observed in hospitals.

Several countries including France and Belgium include suspected COVID-19 deaths from nursing homes.