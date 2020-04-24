Face masks put on Rio de Janeiro's statues in bid to stop COVID-19

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro have turned to the city's statues in a bid to convince people to stop the spread of coronavirus.

They put face masks on 40 statues of Brazilian singers, writers, athletes, social leaders, and even presidents.

It came as the wearing of face masks became mandatory in the Brazilian city and was part of an attempt to get people to comply.

But despite the efforts of authorities, dozens were on the street without any protection.

People also went against the recommendations of local authorities that the population should stay home, go out only if necessary, maintain social distance and avoid crowds. Elderly, youth, and children walked and exercised on Copacabana beach.