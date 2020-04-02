Watch again: UK ramps up coronavirus testing amid criticism

The UK has announced further coronavirus measures, including plans to ramp up testing, as the British government faces criticism for being slower than its European neighbours in rolling out mass checks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has been in isolation after testing positive for the virus, said he had "returned from illness more determined than ever to fight this disease".

He announced 100,000 people per day would be tested for the virus by the end of April.

Hancock unveiled a so-called 'five pillar testing strategy', which includes:

1) Swab testing in Britain's National Health Service (NHS) labs to see if you have the virus. Britain’s current testing capacity is about 10,000 per day. It plans to ramp up testing tenfold by 100,000 per day by the end of April across all five pillars.

2) Brand new swab testing provided by commercial companies such as Amazon and Boots to build new testing facilities, to be used by just NHS staff and their families. 5,000 NHS workers have been tested on these new sites.

3) Blood tests could potentially be done at home. The UK government said it is working with nine companies to build these facilities to establish how many people have had the virus.

4) Surveillance, to find out what proportion of UK has the virus. 3,500 tests a week for population sampling. To understand the rate of infection and how it is spreading.

5) Pharma giants now working to build a British diagnostic industry, which will give tests to everyone who needs them.

Hancock also said_: _

- 163,194 people have now been tested.

- 33,718 people have tested positive for coronavirus and the rate of infection has been doubling every three to four days.

- 12,949 people have been admitted to hospital with symptoms.

- 2,921 people have died from contracting COVID-19.

Hancock said the government is “currently confident” that the UK has the supply of medicines needed.



We probably have one of the strongest understandings of the supply chain of anywhere in the world because of the preparations we did for a no-deal Brexit, and we keep them constantly under review. Matt Hancock UK Health Minister

£300 million (342 million euros) of funding to be provided for community pharmacies.

£13.4 billion National Health Service debt to be wiped off, which Hancock said would put the NHS in a "stronger position".

Hancock underlined "the most important thing is for people to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives."