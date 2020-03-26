EU leaders meet via video-conference - so do our correspondents

After a spluttering start, the EU is trying to get to grips with the coronavirus crisis.

European leaders are meeting via video-conference to discuss, among other things, how to finance the response to the pandemic and rebuild economies afterwards.

So with our very own correspondents from across Europe - also brought together by technology - what issues are leaders grappling with?

“Germany is of course, looking at the discussion over corona bonds as Germany has been traditionally against all kinds common debt," says Stefan Grobe (German service).

“Spain is one of those countries that has signed this letter asking for European solidarity, so that means it is part of this alliance of southern countries," explains Ana Lazaro (Spanish service).

“In Hungary there is not a lot of attention towards to this summit and the Prime Minister Orban wants to get just one thing from the leaders, he wants to avoid criticism of the new proposal for the emergency law," said Sandor Zsiros (Hungarian service).

Italy has been the worst affected country, so what is it looking for? It must be more than just solidarity?

“First of all it is to avoid a dangerous rift, between north and south within the European Union but at the same time having some financial reassurances," explains Sergio Cantone (Italian service).

For France Emmanuel Macron wants to be sure that the European Union will agree on fiscal budgetary and economic tools to ensue the long term financing of the consequences of the crisis, said Gregoire Lory (French service).