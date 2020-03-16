Thriving red foxes, rising tree lines and hungry reindeer are some of the climate change effects we witnessed in Abisko, Sweden in this special report from inside the Arctic circle for Climate Now.

Update the record books

First though, a review of the Copernicus Climate Change Service data for the month of February reveals that it's time to update the record books. Not only was it the second warmest February on record worldwide, but in Europe the entire winter period from the beginning of December until the end of February was 3.4 degrees Celsius above the 1981-2010 average.

Wilks, Jeremy

That makes 2019-2020 by far the warmest winter on record in Europe.

Looking globally at the air temperature anomaly figures for February, and it appears that late summer in Antarctica was warmer than average, whilst in eastern Australia, it has been colder. Europe has been milder, while Siberia and Central Asia have been signifianctly over the average for February.

February temperatures

Arctic sea ice cover was down lin February. Scientists have estimated that there are around 850,000 square kilometres less sea ice than you would normally expect for the time of year.

That amounts to about the same as the surface area of continental France and Italy combined.

Warmer in the coldest places

What does this mean for places like Abisko in northern Sweden?

Whilst the annual temperatures have fluctuated since 1960, because of climate change, the village has seen its average annual temperature pass from below zero to above zero.

Abisko annual mean temperature Euronews

On the ground, Abisko still seems properly cold by the standards of most Europeans. Winter there means snow, ice, and temperatures that average around -15C. But all over the frozen landscape there are big signs of change.

"Here we have a weather station where we’ve measured the temperature with a thermometer since 1913. But this tree is a thermometer. And all these trees are thermometers," explains climate scientist, Keith Larson, project coordinator at Abisko scientific research station.

Winter in Abisko

Trees and temperature readings from this weather station go back over a hundred years and show that Abisko is warming at least twice as fast as the rest of the world.

Larson says this is because of feedback loops; as the snow and ice melt, it reflects less sunlight, making it melt faster.

"By 1989, with the exception of 2010, all years are warm years. So that doesn’t mean it’s not cold in the winter, this is still the Arctic. But we’ve lost our cold winters," says Larson.

In the tourism centre in Abisko National Park, the entire exhibit is dedicated to the changes in the local landscape and what that means for the plants and animals that live here.

One of the losers of the warming trend is the iconic white Arctic fox. "Now, we have the Arctic fox in the higher areas of the mountain. And then we have the red fox coming up. And if they meet, the red fox conquers out the Arctic fox," says Lo Fischer, head of the Abisko National Park Visitor Centre.

In Abisko, locals are seeing changes that they say aren’t visible to people farther south, such as the treelines, which used to be much lower. Now, every year, with temperatures getting warmer, the line of trees moves up the mountain.

Winter in Abisko

For Tomas Kuhmunen, a Sami - an Indigenous community that lives mostly in northern Sweden, Norway and Finland - every year things are getting harder for those who still live traditionally: herding reindeer.

Warmer weather means more rain, turning to ice, which locks up the lichen on the ground, leaving reindeer to starve.

Tomas says some families this year have corralled their reindeer and are feeding them by hand- even though they say It’s not good for the animals.

For him, the future is uncertain:

"When we ask our elders, how do you do when the winters are like this? How did you do? And our elders are like.. Pff. We don’t know."

It’s not today that Tomas worries about, it’s how winter will be for the next generation or whether winter as we knew it will come back at all.