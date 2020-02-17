BestMedGrape was born out of a cluster of long-standing "partners".

They cooperate with other projects in the field of research and technology transfer in the Mediterranean basin.

How does this project germinate and grow? Teamleader, Gianluigi Bacchetta, explains:

"The two important things I like most about this project are: the possibility to share and develop actions in a synergistic way with those who are, not simply partners, but friends."

"We have been working together for many years in a productive way and in accordance with the possibility to develop activities in a Mediterranean context, where cohesion is so important."

"Inside the botanical garden, we have the Plasma Germ Bank of Sardinia which is a structure that receives all the materials from the vineyards."

"These materials are cleaned selected and then are sent to morpho-colour metric analysis and germination tests."

"With these activities, we are able to characterize all the grape varieties that have been the subject of the project and at the same time to develop activities that can serve farmers and winegrowers in particular with regard to cultivation in situations of severe aridity or saline stress."