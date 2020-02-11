UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light to a controversial high-speed rail project connecting London to the Midlands.

He said that "no matter how difficult and controversial", he plans to restore discipline and appoint a minister to oversee it.

Johnson said that "poor management to date" had not detracted from the "fundamental value of the project".

Phase one of the rail project, High Speed 2 (HS2), was greenlighted in 2017 and connects London to Birmingham. Phase Two would see it branch with one line going to Crewe and Manchester and another to Leeds.

The previous government under Johnson said in September that the project would cost roughly £20 billion more than proposed in 2015 and that the project would be delayed for several years.

Some have said it will cut travel time between the UK's capital and northern England but those who oppose the project have said that it would be better to use existing rail to connect northern cities.

Johnson assured the Commons on Tuesday that there would be local improvements including investments in existing rail networks across northern England.

But, the UK prime minister said, the changes could not be made in isolation from HS2 and said it would be the spine for further rail improvements.

Criticism of the plan

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised the government's funding plans for the project, stating that the Conservatives had picked policies from the "Labour manifesto" but "underfunded them".

Johnson endorsed the high-speed project last year, stating that he would like to be the prime minister who does with "Northern Powerhouse Rail what we did with Crossrail in London".

But not everyone in Johnson's party supports the plan.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant, who is on the HS2 review group, said: “I think people in years to come will look back on this project and just say they could have done it so much better.”

Fabricant said in the Commons that he was not happy that HS2 did not connect with other train services such as Eurostar. Johnson assured that those affected would be compensated.