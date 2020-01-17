BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine

BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine's PM Oleksiy Honcharuk resigns after criticisms of President Zelensky attributed to him

Comments
By Euronews with AFP
Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk during the business forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk during the business forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)   -  
Copyright
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved - Efrem Lukatsky
Text size Aa Aa

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned on Friday morning, the AFP reported, citing a Ukrainian presidential source.

This announcement follows the publication of critical comments against the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, that were attributed to Honcharuk.

"To clear all doubts regarding my respect and trust in the president, I have written my letter of resignation and have sent it to M. Zelensky", Honcharuk wrote on his Facebook page.

Дорогі українці! Останні 4 місяці команда Президента багато працювала над тим, щоб країна змінилась. Вже за цей...

Publiée par Олексій Гончарук - Прем'єр-міністр України sur Jeudi 16 janvier 2020

AFP reported that his resignation had been confirmed by the Ukraine presidential office.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.