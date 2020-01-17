Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned on Friday morning, the AFP reported, citing a Ukrainian presidential source.

This announcement follows the publication of critical comments against the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, that were attributed to Honcharuk.

"To clear all doubts regarding my respect and trust in the president, I have written my letter of resignation and have sent it to M. Zelensky", Honcharuk wrote on his Facebook page.

Дорогі українці! Останні 4 місяці команда Президента багато працювала над тим, щоб країна змінилась. Вже за цей... Publiée par Олексій Гончарук - Прем'єр-міністр України sur Jeudi 16 janvier 2020

AFP reported that his resignation had been confirmed by the Ukraine presidential office.